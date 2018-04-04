Armed robbery at Waffle House in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday night at a Waffle House in Macon.

Reports say that a suspect wearing all black, with a blue bandana covering his face, entered the location at 3620 Riverside Dr just before 11:30 p.m. The suspect brandished a handgun, and demanded cash from the register.

After taking the money, the suspect fled the scene in a gold Toyota Camry.

No one was injured during the robbery. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.