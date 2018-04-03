Trump: 'We are going to be guarding our border with our military'

There is no evidence of an increase in people crossing the U.S. border with Mexico illegally and the president has repeatedly boasted about the large drop in illegal border crossings since he took office.

The military was the broader topic du jour for the president Tuesday, from America’s commitment to supporting NATO allies against Russian aggression to the future of American troops in Syria.

The president said he was determined to withdraw the roughly 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria, although he did not offer any specifics on timing or logistics.

“Our primary mission in terms of that is getting rid of ISIS,” the president said. “It’s very costly for our country and it helps other countries a hell of a lot more than it helps us.”

Addressing the concerns of the three Baltic leaders visiting the White House on Tuesday, Trump also declared his support for NATO allies and praised Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia for meeting the minimum 2 percent GDP threshold for military spending.

Trump raised his former rival and his derogatory nickname for her when he said at a meeting of his Cabinet that the NATO alliance had collected “many billions of dollars more than they would’ve had if you had crooked Hillary Clinton as president.”

Trump touted his administration’s own track record with Russia — though he has not spoken critically about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think I could have a very good relationship with President Putin. I think,” he said. “Possibly, I won’t.”