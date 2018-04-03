Storms and a cool down headed for Middle Georgia

Good Evening!

Hope everyone got out to enjoy the weather today, because tomorrow things will be changing, starting with storm chances.

Wednesday:

Starting early in the morning Middle Georgia will see storms begin to roll through. Right now timing is going to be anytime after 4am.



Keep the umbrella with you through the morning, because scattered showers will hang around after the main line as well



By the afternoon, rain moves out and clouds will begin to break up. Temperatures will cool just behind the front, but some sunshine will help us get back into the middle 60’s by the afternoon.



While it is not likely, some strong storms will be possible along the north west corner of the viewing area. The main threat will be strong winds and heavy rain.



Behind the front, breezy conditions and much cooler temperatures settle in for the rest of the week with highs in the low 70’s and upper 60’s.



We can even put the umbrellas away for a few days, until the next chance of rain on Saturday!



Have a great night!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves