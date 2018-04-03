Restaurant Report Card: The Wing Shack

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Wing Shack in Dublin is changing things up with a new owner, one who has 17 years of military experience.

The Wing Shack on Industrial Blvd., was previously knows as Xtreme Wings, but owner Michael Couey came in two months and made some changes, including add a lot of food to the menu.

“Not everybody likes a bone-in wing so I decided to get a boneless wing it’s done pretty good and more people that find out about it the more people are coming for it,” Couey said.

The Dublin native is setting the tone of the place with a perfect health inspection score right out of the gate.

“Made me feel awesome, my hard work is paying off so hopefully I can continue getting those types of scores,” Couey said.

17 years in the military sure won’t hurt!

“If you went into the military my first branch was the Marine Corps and if you came out of the Marine Corps not knowing how to clean something, that’s bad,” Coeuy said.

We could tell from the kitchen, Couey is running a tight ship! But cleanliness isn’t the only thing he puts am emphasis on. He want’s to make sure he and his employees are providing great customer service.

“Dealing with the people, people come in and see there’s been a change it’s really fun talking with them getting to know people,” Couey said.

We gave one of the most popular items on the menu a try – the southern comfort wings and they are definitely tasty! The Wing Shack on Industrial Blvd. in Dublin is making the grade this week.

Here are your other scores this week:

Joe D’s on Ingleside on Ingleside Ave – 95

Pin Strikes on Sheraton Dr – 91

American Philly and Wings on Watson Blvd – 100

O’Charley’s on Watson Blvd – 92

Waffle House on Watson Blvd in Byron – 100

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant on Holiday Circle – 97

Kuroshima on W Hancock St – 91

And here’s a restaurant that needs to step it up this week: The McDonald’s on Gray Highway in Macon scored a 58. There were several foods at the wrong temperature and a build up of food, grease and debris on multiple surfaces.