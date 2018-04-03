Oklahoma teachers hold second day of walkout protests

But many teachers on Monday said they planned to protest as long as it takes to get the increases they’re after. For them, the $50 million increase in general education funding signed last week isn’t enough.

Oklahoma ranks 47th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in public school revenue per student, while its average teacher salary of $45,276 ranked 49th before the latest raises, according to the most recent statistics from the National Education Association.

The teachers are asking for a $10,000 raise over three years, and additional classroom funding of $75 million.

The demonstrations were inspired by West Virginia, where teachers walked out for nine days earlier this year and won a 5 percent increase in pay. Teachers in Arizona are now considering a strike over their demands for a 20 percent salary increase.

On Monday, every public school in Kentucky closed after teachers gathered at the state Capitol to protest a pension overhaul bill that Republican lawmakers passed last week. On Tuesday, at least 26 schools in two counties remained closed.

Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, has not yet signed the bill, but last week tweeted his support, saying public workers owe “a deep debt of gratitude” to lawmakers who voted to pass it.

During Monday’s rally, some teachers, angry at lawmakers who supported the bill, chanted, “Vote them out.”

Melissa Wash, a first-grade teacher from Gallatin County who has been teaching for 19 years, said she voted for Bevin — but now plans to become a Democrat.

To the lawmakers who voted for the pension overhaul, she warned: “You better not count on another year in office.”