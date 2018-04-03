Millennials Cutting Costs This Wedding Season

(NBC News) The average cost of a wedding in the U.S. this year will be nearly $26,000.00.

That’s according to a new survey from Bankrate, which shows guests can expect to spend a lot too.

According to the survey, close friends and family members attending a wedding spend an average $627, while members of the bridal party typically spend $728.

Robert Barba wrote about the Bankrate survey. He says Millennials are changing the traditional customs of getting married, all to save money.

“There’s a lot more non-Saturday weddings, said Barba. “I think that millennials are looking for all sorts of opportunities to save money where they can.”

