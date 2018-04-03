Middle school teacher who ran white nationalist podcast resigns

Volitich sent her resignation Monday to the Citrus County School Board after teaching in the district for more than a year, Michael Mullen, Citrus County Schools assistant superintendent, said in an email.

School district officials declined to comment Tuesday because the investigation is ongoing, but members of the school board must decide whether to accept Volitich’s resignation at a meeting April 10. She is no longer listed as a teacher on Crystal River Middle School’s website.

Her lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Huffpost initially reported that Volitich ran a podcast and a related Twitter account — later taken down — that expressed racist ideologies, and discussed and retweeted controversial statements about Jews and Muslims.

In one episode of her podcast, she interviewed prominent white nationalist Lana Lokteff, a host of Red Ice TV, which the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as a hate group. Volitich said that she was previously approached by her school’s principal about supposedly expressing her political views to students, and responded that she lied and said the parents’ concerns were unfounded.

“And she believed me,” Volitich said with a laugh.

In another episode, she told a guest who said that races can be inferior and superior to one another that “I think I would align myself similarly to your sentiment there.”

Crystal River Middle School is nearly 90 percent white, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The community is about 80 miles north of Tampa.

In her previous statement, Volitich insisted that the statements made about her alleged white nationalist views don’t “have any truth to them” and that she never injected her political beliefs into her classes.