Macon-Bibb County Assistant County Manager resigns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Assistant County Manager from Macon-Bibb County is resigning.

Charles Coney turned in his letter of resignation Monday. Bibb County Commissioners were also informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

A statement from the county’s Office of Public Affairs says:

“We do not yet know if the position will be filled. That decision will go through the same process all of our departments go through when there is a vacancy and especially now that there is a budget crunch: a review of office operations and services both internally and externally to see if should be filled as it currently is or if there is a more effective way to operate by altering the job and office structure.”

Coney has been in the role since consolidation took place in January of 2014.

Related Article: Resident pushes for Macon sidewalks to be accessible for everyone

His last day is April 13th.