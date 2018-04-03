Macon-Bibb County Assistant County Manager resigns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Assistant County Manager from Macon-Bibb County is resigning.
Charles Coney turned in his letter of resignation Monday. Bibb County Commissioners were also informed on Monday.
A statement from the county’s Office of Public Affairs says:
“We do not yet know if the position will be filled. That decision will go through the same process all of our departments go through when there is a vacancy and especially now that there is a budget crunch: a review of office operations and services both internally and externally to see if should be filled as it currently is or if there is a more effective way to operate by altering the job and office structure.”
Coney has been in the role since consolidation took place in January of 2014.
His last day is April 13th.