Finding Beauty On The Bus

(NBC NEWS) Each morning, 11-year-old Isabella Pieri gets ready on her own. Her father leaves for work early, and her mother died after years of battling a rare illness.

Over the years, Isabella’s father has taught her to take care of herself, but there is one area that’s difficult for most dads: hair.

- Advertisement -

“I originally just gave her a crew cut because I didn’t know how, and it was all tangled and I couldn’t get it out for anything,” Philip Pieri said.

After the crew cut, Isabella took matters into her own hands.

For a long time it was a quick brush, pony tail and then off to school. But a few months ago, something happened.

Better yet — someone happened: Isabella’s bus driver, Tracy Dean.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Glpbah