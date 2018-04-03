Finding Beauty On The Bus

(NBC NEWS) Each morning, 11-year-old Isabella Pieri gets ready on her own. Her father leaves for work early, and her mother died after years of battling a rare illness.
Over the years, Isabella’s father has taught her to take care of herself, but there is one area that’s difficult for most dads: hair.
“I originally just gave her a crew cut because I didn’t know how, and it was all tangled and I couldn’t get it out for anything,” Philip Pieri said.
After the crew cut, Isabella took matters into her own hands.
For a long time it was a quick brush, pony tail and then off to school. But a few months ago, something happened.
Better yet — someone happened: Isabella’s bus driver, Tracy Dean.
