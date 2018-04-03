Female suspect dead in shooting at YouTube HQ in California

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said the shooter was believed to have killed herself.

“It was very chaotic, as you can imagine,” he said.

Earlier, YouTube employees tweeted that they had evacuated the building in San Bruno, south of San Francisco, or were in hiding.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with cookers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

I am behind another building with colleagues. There are helicopters. There are lots of police nearby. I don’t know if the shooter has been found. If you hear they’ve been found, tell me. I’m safe for now, but don’t feel safe until they’ve been found. — Lil | Milktea (@_lilchen) April 3, 2018

Barberini said San Bruno police began receiving multiple 911 calls of an “active shooter” at 12:46 p.m. (3:46 p.m. ET) and were on the scene within two minutes. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI said they also responded to the scene.

“I can tell you there is no immediate threat to the community,” Barberini said later.

Ricardo Luis Horna, 29, a development specialist for YouTube, said he saw his colleagues running and falling down a hill as security officers told everyone to evacuate.

“There was chaos in the parking lot,” Horna said in an interview. “People were running to their cars.”

Marco Tartaglia, who works at Walmart eCommerce headquarters near the complex on Cherry Street, told NBC Bay Area that he heard about 15 shots “from the direction of the YouTube building, from what sounded like inside.”

“We heard the shots first, and that immediately drew us over to the window to see what the heck’s going on, and next thing you know, you see people streaming out, just running, dozens of them, just running out the front exit,” Tartaglia said.