Autism & Development Center, Navicent Health provides a ray of hope for Middle Georgia families

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – April is National Autism Awareness Month. The Centers for Disease Control says 1 in 68 U.S. kids have an autism spectrum disorder. Maureen Eckard is the Project Manager at the Autism & Development Center, Navicent Health. She came on 41Today to tell people about the incredible work the doctors and staff do day in and day out to help people with autism. Watch the full interview with Maureen Eckard and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.