MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – April 2-8, 2018 is National Public Health Week.

In an effort to create the healthiest nation, medical professionals are spreading awareness of public health.

Where we live work, and play impact our health conditions.

Georgia Department of Public Health offers people tools to better their health and invest in a longer life.

Michael Hokanson is the Public Information Officer/Risk Communicator for North Central Health District. He says, “We want people to know that public health is more than just birth control and vaccines. We offer a wide variety of services for the community. For an example, environmental health does restaurant inspections. Emergency preparedness works with our local EMAs as well as the Red Cross in sheltering situations. We’re there to protect the entire community at all times.”

