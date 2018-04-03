50 years later, former Tindall Heights tenant to move into new senior housing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Housing Authority is putting the finishing touches on Phase 1 of rebuilding in Tindall Heights–the Tindall Seniors Towers–after two years of construction.

One former tenant is happy to be making a return to the neighborhood she grew up in more than 50 years ago. Years after moving away from her childhood neighborhood, Tindall Heights native Anne Johnson is excited to be coming back home.

“I was born and raised there, had my kids there, and it’s like a (close) nit family, everybody knew everybody,” she said describing the neighborhood.

Johnson lived in the old apartments during its hay day back in 1951 all the way up until 2008.

“Tindall Heights of course was over 70 years old and it became functionally obsolete. It became really, really expensive to maintain,” said Macon Housing Authority CEO Mike Austin.

The development being expensive to maintain came with another downside for residents. Johnson told 41NBC it had also become a dangerous place to live.

“When they started breaking in and I had two girls…it just wasn’t safe,” she explained.

With the property being not only unsafe but unfit for families as standards for building continued to modernize, the Macon Housing Authority stepped in.

“Because it was built in the early 40’s many of the units were extremely small, they were very tightly compacted and the electrical, HVAC and plumbing had just gotten to a point where it was very expensive to maintain, so we just decided we would demolish it and build brand new units,” Austin said.

The senior center is the first of four phases to be built from the ground up in Tindall Heights.

“Seniors and families who move back will come to a brand new site with modern amenities, affordable rent,” Austin continued.

For residents like Anne Johnson it will also come with a life time full of fond memories.

“We all gone be reminiscing over our childhood over there,” she laughed.

The housing authority is still taking applications for seniors 62 or older looking to move in. The residence building is 76 units, while Phase 2 is 65 units of two and three bedroom multifamily housing. The four phase project is expected to be complete in 2021.

The open house for Tindal Senior Towers is scheduled to be sometime this June. Austin says contractors are laying the groundwork on Phase 2 right now. They’ll start building in about a month.