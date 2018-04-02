What’s Right With Our Schools: SOAR Academy provides incentive rec room for students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some educators say students work harder when they are provided incentives. Students at Soar Academy agree.

Soar Academy is taking a new approach to get students excited to learn. Thanks to community partners and sponsors, Soar Academy has a recreation center that can be utilized by students who are doing well in school.

Eighth grader Keoria Young says, “It’s something different from other schools and I feel like it’s going to motivate kids.”

Principal Terese Martin adds, “We will now begin offering a monthly celebration for those students who are displaying positive behavior.”

“We got a ping pong, you got a basketball, you got the Wii, they got everything you can ask for,” says twelfth grader Johnathan Kimble.

The incentive based recreation room allows students to free their minds and stay focused on their journey throughout school.

It’ll motivate me to want to earn points, do better during the week and get my work done,” Young explains.

Students earn access to the PBIS rec room once a month. Each week students earn points, then cash them in for eagle bucks. from there, they’ll able to engage in the fun activities.

Kimble adds, “It’s a good way of the kids to like get away from the classroom to have a little fun time.”

Principal Martin says the plan for the recreation room has been in the works for 2 years.