Police: Two men on the run after shooting Macon man

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police are looking for two men after investigators say they shot a Macon man Monday afternoon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Calvin Hugley is in critical condition after being shot by several people in a gold Honda while he stood near the corner of Pansy Avenue and Iris Street around 3 p.m.

After the shooting, Bibb deputies saw the Honda and attempted to pull it over. They say the driver and the passenger got out of the car and ran into woods near Bloomfield Drive. The men are still on the run.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t know if this shooting is related to an armed robbery in Macon around 1 p.m. that involved the suspects leaving in a gold Honda.