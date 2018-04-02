Next front arrives mid-week with showers and storms, severe weather possible

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Another cold front will bring showers and storms this week after an absolutely beautiful Easter weekend.

A low pressure system is developing west of the Mississippi River. Ahead of the low, a warm front is rising from the southeast over the northeast. Warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico is shifting northward.

No rain is expected in Middle Georgia Tuesday, though some clouds will develop throughout the day.

The cold front will sweep across the southeast Tuesday through Wednesday, arriving in Middle Georgia early Wednesday morning.

If the line of precipitation holds together, there may be a chance for severe weather. As of Monday late-afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center had a Marginal risk of severe storms for areas southeast of a line from Sparta to Montezuma.

Isolated severe storms are possible in the locations shaded by the darker green on the image below. The main storm threats will be damaging wind (gusts of 60+ mph) and isolated tornadoes.

More updates will be provided as the system moves closer to Middle Georgia.

Temperatures this week will drop from the 80’s on Tuesday to the 60’s and 70’s after multiple frontal systems move through Middle Georgia. Some days will be dry, while others will have a chance for rain.

