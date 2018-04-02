National Autism Awareness Month begins in Middle Georgia and throughout the United States

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – April is National Autism Awareness Month. Middle Georgia is celebrating and bringing awareness to autism. The Central Georgia Autism Foundation will light the bridge at Mercer University blue this evening. The Macon Tennis Association will be teaching kids with autism how to play tennis. Throughout the month of April there are plenty of autism related events people can attend to support autism. Julie Evans, is a board member for the Central Georgia Autism Foundation. Watch her appearance on 41Today with 41NBC News Anchor Ty Wilson right here.