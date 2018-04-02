‘Care Bears’ help nurses make children feel better

50 teddy bears were given out to patients by a local insurance company.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Dozens of bears have checked-in at Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital. Not just any bears, Care Bears. To be exact, 50 of these Care Bears have made their way to the children’s hospital.

Secure Health and Navicent teamed up to help nurses make their young patients feel better.

They say laughter is the best medicine.

“I love her having a smile on her face,” father Dereck McGaughy said.

That’s exactly what Secure Health came to accomplish at Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital. By handing out dozens of teddy bears to young patients.

“We knew that they didn’t have a chance to go Easter egg hunting so we thought this would be the perfect opportunity to come out and hopefully brighten their day,” Secure Health VP Business Development Steven Clement said.

Not just any teddy bears, but care bears. And no, I’m not talking about the colorful bears with pictures on their belly’s. According to Clement, this is their new mascot, Care Bear.

“We believe to our core, that all healthcare is close to home, so we believe in keeping the care home, keep the money local and that’s what we came up with at Secure Health, Care Bear,” Clement said.

By donating Care Bears it’s just another way for Clement to help give back to his community. But, nothing compares to the feeling you get when you can make someone’s day just a little better.

“They’re just ecstatic. It’s just so heart-warming to see them,” Clement said.