Arkansas father still missing after disappearing from family residence in July

Brad Allen hugs his sister Angie Allen Clavet Courtesy Angie Allen Clavet

- Advertisement -

But the knock on Angie Allen-Clavet’s door on the family property in July of 2017, brought news that was anything but ordinary. It was about her 38-year-old brother Brad Allen.

Brad and Angie’s cousin was at the door with Brad’s girlfriend, Megan. Brad and Megan lived with their two-year-old son in Brad’s grandfather’s house on the property. Angie says Megan told her she hadn’t heard from Brad for two days. Dateline reached out to Megan, but she was unavailable for comment on Monday.

According to Angie, Megan said she and Brad had gotten into a fight on the night of July 17. Then, around 3:00 a.m. on the 18th, Brad allegedly took off on foot. Brad owned a cell phone, but left it and all of his other personal items at the home.

Angie says that after telling Brad’s family he was missing, Megan and the cousin then

reported Brad missing to the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley County Sheriff Tommy Sturgeon told Dateline that police have conducted multiple searches for Brad.

“We have had track dogs twice and cadaver dogs twice. They haven’t revealed much of anything,” Sheriff Sturgeon said. “Track dogs tracked him down the road for several miles and then lost his scent.”

Police say they have received reports of possible sightings of Brad as far away as Louisiana. But, after working with the local police in those areas, authorities have determined that none of the men reported was Brad.

According to

a post by the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office, on July 25, authorities also applied for search warrants for Brad’s phone, and conducted interviews with Brad’s family, friends and co-workers.

Sheriff Sturgeon told Dateline none of the search warrants produced any significant leads, and there are no persons of interest at this time.

In January, Sheriff Sturgeon

told a local NBC affiliate that authorities are investigating Brad’s case under the assumption that he is still alive. He told Dateline he doesn’t believe foul play is involved, but continues to be “searching for the worst and hoping for the best.”

“I’ve been a police officer for 32 years. Unfortunately this is one of the worst ones — because we’re not getting any information,” Sheriff Sturgeon said.

Brad’s sister Angie told Dateline her brother’s disappearance is taking a toll on the family.

Brad Allen, from right, kisses his mother, Lynda Allen, while his dad, Wayne Allen, stands nearby in this undated image. Courtesy Angie Allen Clavet

“It’s killing my mom. She completely went down since this happened,” Angie said. “It’s making my dad crazy, making me crazy, and making my children crazy. They pray every night for [their uncle].”

Angie says she doesn’t believe her brother would simply walk away.

Brad “had a job — a really good job in construction. He didn’t pick up his last paycheck,” Angie told Dateline. “He’s an awesome person. [People] just don’t vanish.”

Brad Allen is described as a white male around 5’9″ tall and weighing 165 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. Brad has several tattoos: a tribal tattoo around his right bicep and praying hands on his back near the right shoulder area. He was last seen wearing black shorts with a red stripe down each side, a light colored see-through shirt, black Under Armor shoes and a black hat. If you have any information on Brad’s whereabouts, please contact the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office at 870-853-2040.