Their love was born in heady days of protest. Syria's civil war destroyed it.

Noura Ghazi Safadi, center, with activists who are campaigning for the release of loved ones from prisons across Syria.

Last August, Safadi finally learned the truth: Khartabil had been executed just a few days after he was taken from prison, according to her sources who have seen official documents authorizing the execution. The Syrian regime has not confirmed his death.

“I didn’t see the body,” Safadi said. “Like all Syrians, I didn’t get a death certificate because he was executed and they still deny this.”

Phillips is still haunted by that last exchange with his friend. “We absolutely failed,” he said. “We did not get him out.”

Al-Deen, for his part, is also preoccupied with his final moments with Khartabil. “I can’t forget him.”

Safadi, who now lives in Beirut, has published a collection of poems written while Khartabil was in prison. It is titled “Waiting.”

She continues to wait — for a death certificate, for the return of her husband’s body.

“I want a grave for Bassel,” she said, her voice trembling. “I just want my love to be with me even if he’s dead. Is it an impossible dream?”

Kelly Cobiella and Yuka Tachibana reported from Beirut, and Kennett Werner from London.