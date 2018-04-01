In Puerto Rico, tourists help boost an ongoing recovery

Six months after Hurricane Maria, power lines still down in Yabucoa. Jason Calabretta / NBC News

“At this point, we are moving transmission, distribution, utility workers into those areas that need the effort,” Kirk said. “We have the right numbers to get up into the hills where I can only fit so many workers.”

But in the mountains of Yabucoa, some people here feel they were the first to get hit but last to get help.

For Joel Roman and his wife, it’s another night in limbo. They spend it on the porch — in the dark.

“We don’t even have hope,” he said. “We’re American citizens and they left us behind.”