Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin grace Macon City Auditorium stage

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several gospel greats spent their Easter Sunday in Macon and no, that wasn’t an April fools joke.

Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, and Take 6 all graced the stage at the Macon City Auditorium for the Festival of Praise Gospel Concert and play.

We got to speak with Fred Hammond in an exclusive interview. He says the theme of this year’s show was a call to action for men.

“The most powerful thing was all the men at the end–200,300,400 men standing, linking arms, saying sisters we may not have gotten it right before but together we’re going to hold each other accountable and we’re going to start doing better.”

The show was titled the texture of a man. You can head to their website by clicking here to see where they’ll be headed next.