Family desperate for answers in missing persons case that was not properly investigated for nearly 20 years

Carey Mae Parker, her ex-boyfriend Cody Singer and her three children Brandy Hathcock

Nineteen years after Carey Mae was last seen, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department officially filed her missing persons report. But Brandy says that even though the police filed the report, she doesn’t feel like they were taking her seriously.

“They seemed put out by the idea that someone expected them to look for a woman who had been missing for 19 years at that time,” Brandy told Dateline. “I had to do the right thing for my mom.”

Sgt. Jeff Haines, lead detective on Carey Mae’s case for the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department, told Dateline that to maintain the integrity of the case, he can’t confirm many of the details. He said that already, “information has gotten out that wasn’t supposed to get out,” but would not elaborate further on the record.

Sgt. Haines told Dateline that there was no record of the constable reporting Carey Mae’s case. He added that the case has been difficult to work since the investigation began nearly 20 years after Carey Mae went missing.

“It’s been really hard since there was no physical crime scene to begin with,” Sgt. Haines said.

A March 2018 statement from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department echoed that frustration. “This has been a very challenging case since we didn’t actually have a location to begin our search for Carey Mae Parker,” the statement said.

“The investigation has thus far led investigators to track down family members and former associates of Ms. Parker’s across north Texas and even into Oklahoma which has resulted in no solid information on her possible whereabouts.”

Winston Dennis, a retired police officer in Stratford, Texas has been looking at Carey Mae’s case in his free time since December of 2017.

“It’s an almost 30-year-old case. A lot of people from that time have died,” he told Dateline, adding that Carey Mae’s car, a Buick Skylark, has also been missing since 1991.

“I spent 20 years as a cop, I have never heard anything like this case,” Dennis told Dateline.

Carey Mae’s sister Patricia thinks police should have done more to find her sister when she first went missing.

“I have suffered 27 years of trauma from those who are paid to protect and serve,” she told Dateline.

As a part of her search efforts, Patricia has provided DNA samples to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and engages with several missing persons advocacy groups.

Brandy says it was “torture” growing up not knowing her own mother. She used to have recurring dreams of Carey Mae returning home to be with her family.

“We’ve been living without her for the last 27 years, so we’ve learned to adapt to this hole in our lives,” Brandy told Dateline. “It hurts us all, but the world still moved without her. And so we had to.”

Carey Mae Parker would be 50 years old today. She is 5’10 with blue eyes and brown hair. If you have any information about Carey Mae’s disappearance, please contact Sgt. Jeff Haines at 903-453-6809 or via email at jhaines@huntcounty.net.