Police cameras capture deadly traffic stop

(KPRC) A Pasadena, Texas police officer took deadly action against a man who pointed a gun at him during a routine traffic stop Thursday.

Police said the man drove a few blocks before pulling over during the stop. He then got out of his vehicle against the orders of the officer.

The man then pointed a gun at the officer. It was seen from multiple angles on dashcam and bodycam videos that were released by authorities.

The officer opened fire and shot the man to death in the street.

“He’s obviously shaken up. Anytime an officer is placed in a position where he has to take somebody’s life it’s a stressful situation,” Pasadena Police Department Asst. Chief Josh Bruegger said.

