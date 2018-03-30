Planned Russian statue starts a mini-Cold War in a small North Carolina city

(WAVY) A Russian statue is causing a mini Cold War in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The statue honors several Soviet pilots and one Canadian who lost their lives after their plane crashed in the Pasquotank River while training during World War II.

The training was part of mission called Project Zebra, where the Soviet Union and the United States worked together during the war.

The Russian Ministry of Defense wants to place a 25-ton, bronze monument along the river where the recently declassified mission carried out.

The $1 million monument, paid for by the Russian government, was approved by the city council last year.

But amid international tensions and fears about Russian hacking of U.S. elections, Elizabeth City leaders have reconsidered.

