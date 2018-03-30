Neighborhood has Easter Egg Hunt to help kids’ education

Kid's enjoyed searching for eggs, food and games as a way to get ready for more fun that's to come Sunday.

As the White Rabbit from “Alice and Wonderland” says, “don’t be late for a very important date.” Speaking of rabbits and dates, time is winding down until Easter Sunday.

Make sure your eggs are dyed and baskets ready for the Easter Bunny.

- Advertisement -

This morning, one Macon neighborhood got a head start on egg hunting. But, for one community, something so small as Easter egg hunting meant a great big deal to some families.

A community within the Macon Housing Authority, coordinated some fun for kids with an Easter egg hunt. With the help of WellCare and America’s Group Insurances, the kids also enjoyed giveaways, food, games and more.

Charlotte Ware, with WellCare, says it’s more than just some Easter entertainment, it’s bonding for families.

Related Article: Rescue Mission feeds hundreds for Good Friday

“It’s great because they get to hang out with other kids and get to talk to other parents and there’s a lot of information here,” Ware said.

Ware added that WellCare did help set up the event, but she also informed parents of a new coverage to help kids pursue their education.

She says kids need an education and need something to fall back on, so today was about fun and ensuring kids are getting everything they need for school.