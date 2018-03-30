Monroe County schools make everyone a winner at the Special Olympics

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hundreds of students gathered at the Mary Persons High School track Friday morning for the 2018 Special Olympics.

About 150 athletes from elementary, middle and schools, as well as alumna competed in the track and field games. Those games included races, running and standing jumps, and softball throws.

Volunteer, Anna Beth Shepard says the games have been put on for more than 30 years and it keeps getting bigger and bigger.

“These are kids that struggle academically and for them to be able to come out here and win, because everybody’s a winner in special Olympics, they look forward to this day all year long,” said Shepard.



Different companies, such as Chick-fil-a, donated to the day. Shepard says this day brings the whole community together.