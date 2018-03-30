Macon man sentenced to life in prison for molesting child

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A jury found a Macon man guilty of aggravated child molestation Thursday, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

Jason Muneer Tatum, 39, will be eligible for parole after he’s served at least 30 years, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutors say Tatum blindfolded a 6-year-old girl in 2011 to play a taste-testing game. He placed different foods in her mouth but the game turned sexual.

Police were notified of the incident in 2014.

“Mr. Tatum abused a position of trust with his sick game. Today’s life sentence ensures he’ll never play that game with a child again,” Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke said after the sentencing.