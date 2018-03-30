“Jesus Christ Superstar” Goes Live! Watch Sunday at 8pm on 41NBC.

(NBC) “Jesus Christ Superstar” goes live on NBC this Sunday.

John Legend and Sara Bareilles star in the new production, which will be staged much like a rock concert.

“I think what is special about this show is that it talks about the human emotions that Jesus quite likely felt as he was about to be killed for what he believed in,” Legend says.

The cast has been rehearsing for the past month, and Bareilles says this one-shot performance is like the super bowl of musical theater.

“It feels exciting for the performers, I think one thing they’re doing right is giving us a live audience in the space we’ll be performing in,” she says. “So we get to ground and connect with an audience. Hopefully, I can just forget that people are watching at home.”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” airs Sunday night at 8pm Eastern on 41NBC.

More: http://bit.ly/2E2ZoS9