Jefferson Davis statue altered in Kentucky

(WLEX) After months of debate, a statue of Jefferson Davis has been altered inside the Kentucky Capitol building.

At issue: a plaque that once read “Patriot, Hero, Statesman.”

At a meeting Thursday, the Historic Properties Advisory Commission revealed it removed that plaque from the statue earlier this month.

In November, the committee said it was having a lawyer look into whether it even had the power to make that change after voting to take it down.

But the committee removed the plaque without telling anyone, after getting the go-ahead from an attorney.

“All these plaques and monuments are being taken down in the dark because they’re ashamed of what they’re doing,” said Sons of Confederate Veterans KY Commander John Suttles.

There’s no word yet on whether there will be another plaque to replace the old one.

