Easter weekend forecast features sunshine in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front moved through Middle Georgia Friday morning, giving way to a mix of cloud cover and sunshine through much of the afternoon.

Heading into Saturday, the cold front will be far south in central Florida. A ridge of high pressure will build up across the southeast. Winds will mainly come from the northeast/east as cooler, drier air flows south.

The high pressure system will impact Middle Georgia’s weather through Easter weekend. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will climb back to the 80’s.

Another cold front will approach Middle Georgia from the northwest next week bringing rain chances back to the forecast mid-week. So far, it looks like Thursday will be the “coolest” day with an afternoon high of 70 degrees.

