More than 400 pounds of crawfish stolen

(WVLA/NBC News) A Baton Rouge restaurant owner is out nearly $1,200 after a surprising crawfish heist.

Thieves stole nearly 400 pounds of live crawfish from the Pit-N-Peel restaurant early Thursday morning.

- Advertisement -

Owner Elvondae Raybon says security footage shows the thieves making off with several bags of crawfish, and leaving many more loose “mud bugs” behind.

Raybon says the burglary comes at an especially bad time for the restaurant.

Easter weekend is the last major weekend, other than mother’s day when crawfish is sought after.

“Right now it’s a commodity, really a must-have that people people go to any extreme to get it,” he says.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2J8PbHF