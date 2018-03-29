Storms overnight make way for a great weekend

Good Evening!

Hope everyone had a great Thursday and enjoyed the nice weather. That nice weather quickly turns to storms overnight tonight, but the good news is that the severe threat is relatively low.



Storm chances increase across Middle Georgia after around 10pm. Heavy rain is expected as well as gusty winds. Lightning will be possible and while we can’t rule out a tornadic storm, they are not likely.



As far as the heavy rain goes, it should move through the area pretty quickly. A few areas could pick up up to 1″ of rain in stronger storms, but most of us should top out around 1/2″ of rain overnight.



After the storms roll through, we have got great weather on the way for Friday afternoon, all the way through Easter weekend!



I’m headed out of town for the holiday weekend to the North Georgia mountains, but be nice to Kristen and Gary while I’m gone!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves

