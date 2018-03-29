Sheriff’s Office investigating west Macon homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies responded to Elpis St, between Grosso Ave and Lilly Ave, for reports of a person lying in the roadway. When they arrived, they discovered 26-year-old Jamarta Clark with multiple gunshot wounds.

Clark was transported to Navicent Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived, so no description is available. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.