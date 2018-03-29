Scammers pretend to be Georgia Power employees, ask for payments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn you of scammers calling pretending to be Georgia Power employees.

The sheriff’s office has received reports of scammers calling as representatives telling victims their payments are past due. If they don’t pay immediately over the phone, their power could get disconnected.

- Advertisement -

Georgia Power wants to remind you that representatives will never ask for a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone. Employees are not sent into the field to collect payments in person either.

If you receive a suspicious call similar to this, call the company’s 24-hour customer service line at 888-660-5890.