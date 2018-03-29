Rep. Bubber Epps ending time in Georgia General Assembly

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Georgia House District 144 Representative Bubber Epps is remembering his time serving in the legislature by thanking those who sent him there.

He told 41NBC’s Joi Dukes today at the state capitol that he represents “a real diverse district, but it’s the salt of the earth people (who) have been gracious enough to provide me a 10 year experience to represent on their behalf” that have made it worthwhile.

Epps has served in the Georgia House since 2008 and represented partes of Bibb, Houston, Twiggs, Laurens, Wilkinson, Bleckley and Jones Counties.

He says he’s looking forward to retiring and finally put his political career behind him.

Epps served as chairman of the motor vehicles committee.

Epps’ departure leaves an open seat in the next election. Several candidates have qualified to replace him. They are Cheyenne Warnock (D), Danny Mathis (R), Gregory Odoms (D), Jessica Walden (D), Mary Whipple-Lue (D), Milton Sampson (R), and Trey Ennis (R). The primary election day is May 22nd.