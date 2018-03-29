Rain and storms likely tonight as a cold front approaches Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A slow moving cold front is approaching Middle Georgia and will arrive late Thursday night.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected around midnight Friday through 8 a.m. Some storms may be strong or have potential to turn severe. The severe weather threat, however, remains low.

The cold front will clear Middle Georgia by noon Friday. Some clouds will linger, but drier weather is expected through the afternoon.

A high pressure system will build into the southeast heading into the weekend. Winds will shift to the northwest as cooler, drier air flows into Middle Georgia.

Temperatures will range from the low-upper 70’s through Easter weekend, climbing back to the 80’s early next week. So far, the weekend is looking dry, but rain chances will return to the forecast by Tuesday.

