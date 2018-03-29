Man, shot in grandmother’s backyard 20 times by police, laid to rest

(NBC News) Funeral services were held Thursday in Sacramento for Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old unarmed black man shot and killed by police in his grandparent’s back yard during a police chase.

Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by police who were responding to reports of a man smashing car windows.

Police body cam shows that two officers chase Clark into his grandparents’ backyard and fire 20 shots because they say they thought he had a gun.

No weapon was found, only a cell phone.

Further raising questions about the incident is why one of the responding officers muted the body camera.

For more than a week protesters have marched in the streets, blocked the entrance to Sacramento Kings games and spoken out at community meetings demanding answers.

“We will continue to protest until we get justice. We aren’t anti-police we’re against police brutality,” said Civil Rights Activist Reverend Al Sharpton.

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the shooting and California’s Department of Justice will provide independent oversight as this community searches for answers.

