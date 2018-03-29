Ex-coach, teacher accused of sexual contact with 2 students

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) – A former metro Atlanta high school teacher and football coach is accused of having sexual contact with two students.

News outlets report 37-year-old Brad Elliott was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual battery and sexual assault.

Gwinnett County police say a student at Buford High School reported Elliott touched her buttocks, prompting the battery charge.

Police say the assault charge stems from consensual sexual contact with another student. Gwinnett County police Capt. Jake Smith says the student was over the age of consent, but it’s illegal for a teacher to have sexual contact with a student at their school.

Elliott recently resigned from Buford High School. He previously taught at Roswell High School in the Atlanta area.

It’s unclear whether Elliott has a lawyer.