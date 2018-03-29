Dickey Farms adds ‘berry’ sweet addition this season

MUSELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s strawberry season in Middle Georgia!

For the first time this year, Dickey Farms, added a new item to the farm and they are finally ready.

Starting this week, you can go pick your own berries at the family-owned farm in Musella. You can pick the berries for $2.75 a pound or just buy them already picked for $3 a pound.

Either way, you’re in for a treat.

“We’ve been very happy with the quality and the size of the fruit and of course how sweet they are,” said Lee Dickey, Co-Owner of Dickey Farms. “Of course everybody loves a sweet strawberry, so we’ve been very happy so far.”

After you’re done picking, you can make your way over to the gift shop for a strawberry shortcake. 41nbc’s Edna Ruiz can vouch and say it was delicious!

Dickey Farms is open 7-days a week until 5 p.b., but will be closed Easter. You can go to their website, for more information.