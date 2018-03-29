CDC warns of second wave of the flu, local doctor says not to worry

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new report from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) warns you that there may be a second wave of the flu coming.

“Virulent year for influenza,” said Navicent Health’s Medical Director, Dr. John Wood. “I can’t say that we had more deaths, but it seemed a lot more aggressive.”

Dr. Wood says thankfully, he’s seen the cases of the flu at the hospital die down.

“We actually saw a decline a little bit early this year, which was very good for us,” said Dr. Wood. “It kind of died off the end of February.”

A study shows that influenza B is showing up more across the country, but Dr. Wood says you don’t have to worry.

“We’ve been very lucky here in Middle Georgia thus far,” said Dr. Wood. “We’ve seen a dramatic decline in the flu and haven’t started seeing a second wave yet.”

The Georgia Department of Public Health has seen slow activity across the board in the state. Spokesperson, Michael Hokanson, says it’s normal to see a second wave of influenza B. That’s why you should always take extra caution, just in case.

“You don’t want to be part of that wave so keep washing your hands. Good hygiene is definitely key,” said Dr. Wood. “You can still get your flu vaccine if you haven’t gotten it, go get it.”

Hokanson says you can get the flu twice in the same season, but it’s uncommon to get the same strain. He also says flu season is expected to end in early April, but because the flu was more severe this year, that could change.