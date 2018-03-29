“Build your own AR-15” class draws protesters

(WOOD/NBC News)- Dozens of protesters gathered outside of a VFW post in Marshall, Michigan Tuesday as a “Build Your Own AR-15” class was held inside.

Organizers say the class is legal and was planned months ago, long before the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida that prompted millions of people to take to the streets over the weekend calling for an end to gun violence through common sense gun laws.

Chris Walden teaches the class and sells the parts used.

“There’s always significant things going on and if we tried to weave that between whatever tragedy and anything else, I’m not sure we’d ever find a good time,” Walden said. “Now’s as good a time as any.”

Protesters who came out Tuesday say the timing and the very idea of creating more of these guns is a terrible idea.

“I would say what they’re doing is perfectly legal,” protest organizer W. Jeffrey Wilson said. “They’re entitled to do this, they are within their rights. Morally, I have questions about it. And that’s how laws change, when we address the morality of things that are currently legal.”

