Warm Wednesday on the way!

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After suffering through very cool conditions Monday and considerable cloudiness Tuesday, Wednesday will bring much warmer weather with a good dose of sunshine!

Winds will mainly come from the south as warm, moist air flows in from the Gulf of Mexico. Combine this warmer air mass with more sunshine expected today, and temperatures will surely break out of the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.

In fact, most locations across Middle Georgia today will see temperatures climb as high as 80-85 degrees.

Clouds returns to the area Thursday as a cold front approaches Middle Georgia from the west. Rain will start to move in late Thursday night and last through Friday morning. Drier weather returns for the weekend as temperatures rebound to the upper 70’s on Easter Sunday.

