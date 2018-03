WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man will spend the next eight years in prison after police found child porn charges on his computer, according to the Houston Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Corey Richmond, 29, received a total of 20 years and will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office found the pornographic images on Richmond’s computer in 2015.