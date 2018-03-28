'Violent' ICE detainee escapes custody at JFK Airport, flees in taxi

What to Know A manhunt is underway for an ICE detainee who escaped custody Tuesday at JFK, hopped into a taxi and fled the airport, Port Authority says

The detainee was being transferred in Terminal 4 from one flight to another when he somehow bolted away from officials

ICE did not immediately respond to NBC 4 New York’s request for comment

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee with a prior arrest on weapons-related offenses escaped custody late Tuesday at John F. Kennedy International Airport, leaped into a yellow taxi cab and darted off, officials and law enforcement sources say.

The detainee, whose name has not been released but whom News 4 obtained a photo of, was at JFK for a layover — having flown in from Detroit — en route to his ultimate destination of Senegal at the time of the escape, law enforcement sources tell News 4. Three ICE agents were escorting him through a security checkpoint in Terminal 4 and took off his handcuffs to comply with TSA regulations, the sources said. He then bolted, Port Authority police said.

Port Authority officials say a review of one of the airport’s cameras shows the detainee getting into the cab. He hasn’t been seen since.

The Daily News reports, citing law enforcement sources, that the man is considered to be a “violent deportee.” He’s about 6 feet 3 inches tall, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a black or purple shirt, jeans and sneakers.

