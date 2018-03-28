Trump replaces embattled VA secretary with White House physician

But the fight had become increasingly personal, particularly in the wake of an inspector general’s report in February that found taxpayers had picked up the tab for Shulkin’s wife when she accompanied him on a European business trip. That provided ammunition to Shulkin’s foes, and because he didn’t trust the Trump-appointed communications staff around him, he retained his own public-relations counsel.

Shulkin’s camp came to believe that Trump political appointees were trying to get him fired, according to reports. He sought White House permission to dismiss them, telling the New York Times earlier this month that he had secured that authority from Trump and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Jackson, for his part, stepped into the media spotlight earlier this year when he briefed the press on the results of Trump’s yearly physical examination. At the time, he deemed Trump “very sharp” mentally and in “excellent” overall health — though he did recommend a better diet and more exercise for the commander-in-chief.

Jackson has no experience steering a bureaucracy. His rise to the top of the government’s second largest agency comes one week after Trump promoted him to Rear Admiral.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi seized on Jackson’s “lack of VA leadership experience,” calling it “concerning,” while also giving a sense of what Democrats might focus on during Jackson’s coming confirmation hearings.

“The abrupt dismissal of Secretary Shulkin is a troubling step in the Trump Administration’s ultimate goal of VA privatization,” Pelosi said in a statement after the news broke.

The top Democrat on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, said “Shulkin has served honorably” and that he looks “forward to meeting Admiral Jackson soon and seeing if he is up to the job.”

In recent weeks, Trump has said that he is “close” to assembling the Cabinet he desires — fueling speculation about who might be next on the president’s chopping block.

Shulkin is just one of several scandal-plagued Cabinet members in Trump’s administration. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt are battling their own scandals over high-priced travel, while Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has faced congressional grillings over the $31,000 dining room set ordered for his office.