Teenage crime increases during school breaks, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb county deputies tend to see an increase in teen crime when school’s out. They say teens are unsupervised, and it’s easier for them to get into trouble when they have nothing else to do.

Corporal Emmett Bivins, with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Outreach Section says most of the time these kids are just looking for something to do, but fall into the wrong kind of fun.

“We are on high alert knowing that they’re out of school,” said Cpl. Bivins. “When you allow young teenagers to entertain themselves, educate themselves, a lot of idle time. That’s when they get into a lot of the crime. A lot of these crimes that we deal with in Macon-Bibb.”

The average age for juvenile crime in 2017 is 14.5.

“We know that parents are busy,” said Cpl. Bivins. “We know that they are busy living, providing for the kids but a lot of times there is a lot of time when you have those school hours that are just vacant.”

That’s why Cpl. Bivins suggests signing your kids up for programs. Programs like the Mentor’s Project.

“We’re just trying to keep the kids busy so they don’t fall into hanging with the wrong crowd,” said Carol Kates, a mentor with the Mentor’s Project.

Kates has been a mentor for almost 2 years.

“It’s just really important that they know there are other adults aside from their parents that they can actually talk to and we’re for them,” said Kates. “This is an awesome program.”

“It takes a village, a community,”” said Cpl. Bivins. “They don’t understand and know that the adults that care about them, they have to feel that they care. That they don’t want to be lied to. They want respect but they have to earn it, so it’s reciprical. If they can understand that, I think that we’ll be a lot better.”

Cpl. Bivins says the Outreach Section can connect you to different programs. You can contact them at 478-801-2710.