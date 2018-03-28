Macon woman pleads guilty to causing baby’s death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A judge told a Macon woman she can’t live with children for the next 20 years after she pleaded guilty to causing her baby’s death in 2014.

Kawanna Janesa Oliver, 27, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children after her baby died of malnutrition just months after being born, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

A judge sentenced Oliver to 20 years on probation with probation officers regularly checking up on her to make sure she is not caring for children in any way.

The district attorney’s office says Oliver spent more than 14 months in jail while awaiting trial following the baby’s death in April 2014 and cited Oliver’s mental disabilities as a factor in the case.