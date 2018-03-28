Macon man sentenced for lighting apartment fire after breakup

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man will spend the next three years in prison for starting a fire at an apartment he shared with his girlfriend on New Year’s Eve in 2015, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

A jury found 37-year-old Joel Tremaine Williams guilty of criminal damage to property for using lighter fluid to set fire to clothes in the Gray Hwy. apartment following a breakup with his girlfriend, who lived at the apartment with him.

After setting the blaze, Williams called 911. Firefighters put out the fire before it spread to the entire apartment and other units.