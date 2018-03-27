Restaurant Report Card: My Grandma’s Empanadas

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The oldest commercial building in Warner Robins is being reinvented into a place where you can get fresh, delicious empanadas – My Grandma’s Empanadas!

“Lunch time is happy crazy, the line’s out the door people are always smiling and laughing and all they want is their empanadas,” Dorothy Seybold, a waitress said.

The restaurant’s owner, Rikki Waite, says the name ‘My Grandma’s Empanadas’ came from her simply using her grandmother’s empanadas recipe.

“We have a large variety of empanadas, anywhere from meats to vegetables, we even have a bunch of desert ones,” Seybold said.

All of the empanadas are made in-house, with fresh local ingredients. That’s the way grandma would want it!

“Anything you eat here you can pretty much buy at the farmer’s market,” Seybold said. “So it’s clean, fresh and tasteful.”

And of course, My Grandma’s Empanadas has a perfect health inspection score which is extra impressive because of how old the building is!

My Grandma’s Empanadas on South Armed Forces Boulevard is making the grade this week!

Let’s take a look at your other scores this week:

Bojangles on Gray Hwy – 91

Hooters on Riverside Pkwy – 90

Pig on a Pie on Houston Rd – 96

Applebee’s on Valley Dr – 97

Benson’s Steak & Sushi on S Houston Lake Rd – 92

Jonah’s on Johnston on E Johnston St – 95

Huddle House on W Clinton St – 100

The Wing Shack on Industrial Blvd – 100

Those are good scores this week!